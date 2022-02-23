SAN FRANCISCO- New eye drops can limit the use for reading glasses.
Vuity has just been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and local ophthalmologists say it can be a life-changer. The drops are meant for people dealing with Presbyopia, an age-related eye issue that causes blurry vision.
The drops target the focusing mechanism in the eye. The drops shrink the pupils and increase focus on the eye.
Doctors at UCSF say this breakthrough can be a catalyst for future eye treatment.
"The data we have shows that it really really works," said Julie Schallhorn, Associate Professor of ophthalmology at UCSF. "It is an exciting time to be in this field, and an exciting time for our patients."