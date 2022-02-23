SHREVEPORT, La. - By 2050, according to a new report from the Brien Holden Vision Institute in Australia, almost half the world will be nearsighted and require some form of corrective lenses, up from a quarter of the global population in 2000.
There are three main factors that can affect your eyes and create blurry vision:
Genetics: Learn about your family vision history so you can know what might be part of your vision future, and ask your eye doctor for a detailed exam of your eye structure so you can understand what’s naturally affecting your vision.
Lifestyle choices and experiences: Behaviors like smoking can slowly harm your vision over many years, while accidents like an eye injury during sports can lead to unclear vision and additional vision conditions as you get older.
Natural again: Regardless of your genetics and life experiences, the fact remains that as you get older, the eye also ages and begins to lose some of its flexibility, which creates less clear vision. This is called presbyopia, and nearly every person will experience some degree of blurry vision due to it after the age of 50.
