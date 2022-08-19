SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening.
The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street.
The event was a way to support local Black-owned business and offer a fun food fix for a Friday night.
Organizer and executive director of SBAACC, Carolyn Tillman, says it's important for the community to celebrate and support Black businesses.
The event comes at a time when inflation is affecting the food industry especially hard.
Here is contact information if you wish to support the businesses showcased at Black Food Truck Friday:
- Taylor'd Eatz 318-789-7039
- Louisiana Ragin Cajun Kitchen (318) 517-8619
- Tee's Southern Eatery 318-518-1399