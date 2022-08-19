BLACK FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY IN SHREVEPORT

Community members supporting Black-owned businesses in Shreveport at Black Food Truck Friday.

SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening.

The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. 

The event was a way to support local Black-owned business and offer a fun food fix for a Friday night.

Organizer and executive director of SBAACC, Carolyn Tillman, says it's important for the community to celebrate and support Black businesses. 

The event comes at a time when inflation is affecting the food industry especially hard.  

Here is contact information if you wish to support the businesses showcased at Black Food Truck Friday:

  • Taylor'd Eatz     318-789-7039
  • Louisiana Ragin Cajun Kitchen (318) 517-8619
  • Tee's Southern Eatery  318-518-1399
