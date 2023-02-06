MARSHALL, Texas - The first Black History Month parade is happening in downtown Marshall this month. The parade is at noon on Feb. 18 and the theme is Black Resistance.
This parade is to recognize the way Black people have resisted discrimination, prejudice, and oppression throughout history.
The parade will begin in downtown Marshall and will follow the same route as the annual Wonderland of Lights Christmas parade. Entries are being accepted now through Feb. 15. Entry fees vary, according to the type of entry.
Anyone wanting to participate can pick up an application from Fast Response Bail Bonds at 201 W. Pinecrest Drive.