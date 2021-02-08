SHREVEPORT, La - As a part of Black History Month, an initiative was put together by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. It aims to empower Black-owned businesses by bringing them customers. The chamber is calling it cash mobs. A cash mob is when a group of people comes together at a business to buy product to show support. For these upcoming events, anyone in the community is welcome.
“We have a lot of things to go on over here, that's not necessarily positive,” said James Lester, owner of City View Coffee Shop. “Doing a cash mob is just phenomenal, and I really appreciate it. I'm sure that the other businesses that are on this property, appreciate it too.”
“It’s an amazing thing that the chamber is getting behind all these black businesses,” said Damien Chatman, Chef & Owner of Orlandeaux’s Café. “For Black businesses and the Black community in general, it’s a great thing to show that were better together.”
So far, there are a total of seven scheduled events.
Line up of events:
February 10th: Red Barn Cajun Crawfish and Seafood Market Cash Mob - Join us for dinner from 4 pm to 8 pm
February 12th: So Devine Nutrition - Stop by from 6:30 am to 3 pm for a healthy smoothie and juice bar.
February 16th: Tuesday Morning Breakfast at Orlandeaux's Cafe - Join for a robust discussion on minority-owned businesses in Shreveport-Bossier. Subject matter experts will be in attendance to discuss and answer questions about how to grow and maintain your business.
February 19th – Us Up North Cash Mob
February 25th – Red Oak BBQ Cash Mob
February 27th – Voter Registration Drive in partnership with Power Coalition at Orlandeaux’s Café and Louisiana Daiquiri
February 22-26 – Black Elected Officials Week
