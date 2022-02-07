SHREVEPORT, La. - Centenary’s Black Student Union continues their work through Black history month with their latest event “Women in War: The Mothers of Freedom.”
This event is to focus on African American women who are not typically discussed in Black History topics and to address how African American’s are still making history today.
The women in this discussion were chosen to help create a fuller picture of the impact African American women have had to United States history and to leave a positive impact on Centenary’s campus that enriches and educates the campus community and any who decide to join.
The event was organized by Black Student Union President Markiese Boykin and the recent historic professor Andia Augustin-Billy, who is now the first African American tenured professor at Centenary College of Louisiana. The speaker for the event, Edmond Davis, is an advocate for quality education and cultural competence, and history professor at Arkansas Baptist College.
Augustin-Billy had an event November 2021 that highlighted her achievements, as well as, critiqued and discussed why is had taken Centenary almost 200 years to have a tenured African American professor.
Boykin hopes that the event, like Augustin-Billy’s will “inspire the college to bring in more speakers and hire more professors that will teach this type of education.” Women like Augustin-Billy, and some of the women for the discussion like Mildred Hemmons Carter and Mildred L. Rogers creates an awareness to what Boykin describes as the “narrative being told when our history is being taught and also that our history does not start and end on ships and plantations.”
These women are “trailblazer” which Boykin describes as “someone who has let a significant impact on history and take risks to ensure the freedom of others.”
The event is open to the public. The event will take place Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. in the Whited Room on Centenary College of Louisiana’s campus.