SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport is celebrating Black History Month, a month to discuss all African-American ethnic groups and their impact on history in this nation.
“The City of Shreveport continues to honor the history made by Black Americans in our community,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “I make this promise to our citizens that I will continue the good and necessary work to achieve racial justice and equity within our community.”
Black History Month has been around since 1926, and except for the first two years, each year features a different theme. Last year’s theme was, “Black Health and Wellness.” The year before, the theme was, “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.” This year’s theme is “Black Resistance.”
There is a long list of influential African Americans who have made their mark on society like Maya Angelou, who despite her trauma as a young girl, found comfort in writing. Despite the difficulties she faced in her life she was determined to overcome oppression. She did just that by putting her words on paper, and more importantly, through her actions as a civil rights activist.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson, Carter G. Woodson, Dorothy Heights, and John Lewis are well known for the resistance they inspired. Community members in Shreveport have been equally influential. Let us not forget Dr. Harry Blake, Dr. C.O. Simpkins, Atty. Hilry Huckaby, Rep. Alphonse Jackson, Ms. Bernice Smith, Ms. Eddie Jones, Ms. Mamie Wallace and the list goes on.
During the month of Black History, I will post my Friday Inspirations. This is something I have been doing over five years, and I hope the citizens of Shreveport will enjoy it as we celebrate and embrace our history and future.