SHREVEPORT, La- Saturday at Sci-Port, four African American historic figures and trailblazers were celebrated through actors performing monologues to celebrate Black History Month with the community.
“But I never let it stop me. I could not let it stop me from reaching the stars,” said one actor as she performed as Mae Jemison. Jemison was the first African American woman sent to space. Actors from the Mahogany Ensemble Theatre also portrayed Garrett Morgan, Madame C.J. Walker and George Washington Carver.
“There was a wonderful overview of the life stories from childhood, to their early career to their modern inventions and contributions that were made to science, as well as to the African American experience and American history as a whole.” said Angelique Feaster Evans, Founding Artistic Managing Director, Mahogany Ensemble Theatre. Robert Blue portrayed Morgan, an inventor who created several safety devices still used today.
“I thought that it must have been wonderful being him,” said Blue. “Looking at the children, looking at the parents. I mean, they seem so awe inspired.” Morgan developed one of his best-known inventions, the 3-position traffic signal in 1923 after witnessing an accident at an intersection.
“To actually have done that, and made those kinds of differences, save lives, and still saving lives today, I thought was amazing.” said Blue.
One teacher in the area took advantage of this as an opportunity for her students.
“It's a great opportunity for them to earn bonus points, but to get to the history and knowledge that those black scientists made.” said Shondolyn Truman, an 8th grade teacher at Youree Drive Middle School.
Her student Lauren Aucoin, an 8th grade student at Youree Drive Middle took a lesson back with him at the end of the day.
“I learned that as long as you put your mind to it and have supportive people around you, you can do anything,” said Aucoin.