SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating Black History Month this February and recognizing the many accomplishments and contributions of African Americans both locally and nationally. Library programs throughout Caddo Parish will highlight the 2023 Black History Month theme of “Black Resistance” as well as educate and entertain library patrons with little known facts, arts and crafts, movie screenings, workshops and more. Black History Month programs will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish, and all programs are free and open to the public.
The 2023 Black History Month, as decided upon by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), is “Black Resistance.” The theme explores “how African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial programs and police killings since the nation’s earliest days.” Several Shreve Memorial Library branches will host programs reflecting this theme and recognizing those local African American civil rights heroes and agents for change.
The Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch will host an African American Genealogy Workshop to help patrons discover their family roots and identify their relatives and ancestors who have made great contributions to Black History. The workshop will cover how to navigate ancestry sites and resources unique to African American ancestry. The workshop will take place on Friday, February 10 at 10:30 a.m. and on Thursday, February 23 at 11:30 a.m. Both workshops will take place at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, located at 8303 Line Avenue.
On Saturday, February 11, Daryl Gates will facilitate the Mooretown Branch’s annual Black History Month program, exploring the theme of “Black Resistance.” The program will begin at 12 noon at the Mooretown Branch, located at 4360 Hollywood Avenue. The program will be conducted both in-person and virtually via Zoom. Those interested in participating in the Zoom portion may register at https://bit.ly/2023AFAM.
The David Raines Branch, located at 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, will recognize those who participated in the Civil Rights Movement in Shreveport, as well as their families, on Tuesday, February 21 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Maurice White of Zion Travelers Baptist Church in Ruston, LA will be the special guest speaker for the program. Pastor White holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dillard University and a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Further recognizing local African American heroes, the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch will host a special program on the Black Resistance in the Hollywood and Mooretown Communities. The program will take place on Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. and will feature former City Councilman Joe Shyne. Shyne, who is featured in the “Faces in the Window” mural at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, will share the struggles faced and overcome by both the Hollywood and Mooretown communities of Shreveport. The program will take place at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, located at 2105 Hollywood Avenue.
In addition to these programs, Shreve Memorial Library branches will also host Black History Month-themed trivia and game nights, arts and crafts programs, movie screenings and book club discussions. Teens and library patrons of all ages can learn to play the ancient African game of Mancala at the Belcher-Wyche, David Raines, North Caddo and Mooretown Branches, or bolster their Black History Month knowledge through trivia-style games at the Oil City, West Shreveport, Hamilton/South Caddo, David Raines, Cedar Grove-Line Avenue, and Hollywood/Union Avenue Branches.
Library patrons can also celebrate Black History Month through art. At the Wallette Branch, teens can make African Trade Bead necklaces and bracelets on Wednesday, February 15, and complete a project inspired by African American artist Alma Thomas on Wednesday, February 22. Both programs begin at 4:00 p.m. The North Caddo Branch will host a “Black History on Canvas” painting workshop on Tuesday, February 21 at 4:00 p.m., while the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch will invite library patrons to create a Kindness Heart Wreath inspired by Black History Month on Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m. The North Shreveport Branch will host a Clementine Hunter-inspired workshop in which library patrons will view a documentary of Hunter’s life and create a work of art inspired by her works. The workshop will be held on Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m., and registration is required to attend. Those interested can register by visiting the North Shreveport Branch or calling (318) 674-8172.
Shreve Memorial Library patrons are also invited to celebrate Black History Month through movies and books. On Monday, February 6, Jimez Alexander will present the “Actor’s Lunch Break,” a fun acting workshop and interactive game show, at the Mooretown Branch. Experienced actor and teaching artist who was the lead in Jefferson Performing Arts Society’s play Fly, inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen, Jimez Alexander will lead the workshop with an emphasis on storytelling, healthy eating, and active living. The workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Movie screenings of The Princess and the Frog will take place at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch on Saturday, February 4 at 2:30 p.m., and of Black Panther at the Atkins Branch on Monday, February 6 at 4:30 p.m. The Atkins Branch will also host an open mic night on Wednesday, February 15 at 4:30 p.m. Scheduled Black History Month book club discussions include the Shades of Hue Book Club discussion of Ernest J. Gaines’ Of Love and Dust on Saturday, February 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, and the Queer as Fluff Book Club discussion of Kasoko Jackson’s A Dash of Salt and Pepper at the Broadmoor Branch on Tuesday, February 28 at 5:30 p.m.
All programs are free and open to the public. For more information and a complete listing of Black History Month programs at Shreve Memorial Library, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.