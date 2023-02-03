SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreve Memorial Library will host local artist Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson and her self-curated exhibit, “The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk,” a history of Black Churches in Shreveport during the month of February as part of its African American History Month Celebration.
A grand opening reception for the exhibit takes place on Sunday, February 5 at Shreve Memorial Library Hamilton/ South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at 2 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to attend the grand opening reception, and view the exhibit.
The exhibit is displayed in five different library branches, with a number of pieces at the Atkins Branch, 3702 Greenwood Road, David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, Hollywood/ Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, and Mooretown Branch, located at 4360 Hollywood Avenue.
The exhibit consists of poetry, photography, paintings, literature, and tangible aids that speaks of the black church and its experiences.
The exhibit artistically journeys through The Black Church and its customs, revealing the nuances of a people complex and misunderstood with educational pieces written by local creatives Melvin Nelson Jr, Craig Johnson, Jay and Tina Williamson, with photography and visual art by Richard Whitaker and poetry by Whitaker-Nelson.
Whitaker-Nelson is a recipient of the City of Shreveport Artist Fellowship Award for Literary Arts, a distinguished honor indicative of her passion and literary practice that has spanned over a decade.
The exhibit may be viewed during regular branch hours. For branch hours and information about African American History Programs at Shreve Memorial Library, visit www.shreve-lib.org.