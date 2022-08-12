SHREVEPORT, La. - Blanchard Medical & North Caddo Medical Center will hold a Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at 5948 North Market in Shreveport.
Dr. Jody Chance and Jennifer Hart, Family Nurse Practitioner, are excited to spend the day with our community.
Tours will be provided of the new facility, and there will be plenty of fun for the kids including a bounce house, slides and giveaways.
Blanchard Medical is a family practice clinic providing healthcare for all ages. Medicaid, Medicare, and insurance are accepted.