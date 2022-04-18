Natchitoches, La -- On the corner of historic Second Street, the former Summertree Apartments remain in decay. The building was envisioned to be the Hopeville Apartments focused on housing the homeless and homeless veterans.
The plan originated in 2017 through the Louisiana Housing Corporation as a renovation project with a $4.5 million budget with VOB Development based in Atlanta, GA as the contracted developer. VOB bought the property in 2016.
After the plan fell through, renovations stopping completely in the summer of 2018. At that time, then Mayor Lee Posey said that the city was working to keep the ball rolling.
The building was condemned by the city council December 2, 2019 in a 4-1 vote.
On Feb. 15, 2021, Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. put momentum behind the recovery of the dilapidated apartments once more, only for the building to be put up for demolition for a third time.
The building has been kept standing recently by representatives of Sterling Bank, located in Poplar Bluff, MO. They have claimed it as a construction site. They dropped a lawsuit they filed against the city in 2021.
On March 14, 2022 the city council reviewed an ordinance submitted by Councilman Dale Nielson aiming towards demolition of the apartment building. The ordinance passing on March 28 unanimously.