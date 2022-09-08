Board approves new healthcare plan despite opposition; Perkins to address issue Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss employee and retiree health coverage, according to a news release from the mayor's office Thursday afternoon.
It comes after a controversial vote Wednesday afternoon by the Healthcare Trust Fund Board that makes changes to health insurance benefits for current and retired employees.
The board approved a three-tier plan with BlueCross BlueShield for 2023. But that plan has met with opposition from a large contingent of current and former employees who complain it will cost them more money.
And that's because Willis-Knighton Health System will fall under tier 2, creating more out-of-pocket expenses.
The whole process has been shrouded in controversy for the past month or more as the board's insurance selection process has been called into question. At issue was whether Willis-Knighton had a fair shot by being left out of the application process.
Willis-Knighton Health System CEO Jaf Fielder has been outspoken at recent City Council meetings. And again Wednesday, he repeated the health system was not on the receiving end of a RFP (request for proposal) where it could have laid out specifics of its insurance offerings.
"Where is the formal RFP? We have yet to receive any proof that the city has followed it's purchasing policies by issuing a formal RFP in this matter," Fielder said.
He went on to say that there is no way Willis-Knighton could not match it's competitor's numbers.
Cynthia Follmer, Aetna Health Insurance market president, also spoke and made it clear her agency did not receive a formal RFP from the city's brokers.
The board's meeting was heavily attended by employees -- past and present. Many spoke passionately about the city's move away from the current insurance plan and how it will affect them personally.
Despite their comments, the board still voted 4 to 3 to make the insurance change.
Here's how they voted: Yes - Perkins, Henry Whitehorn, Kasey Brown, Sherron Williams; No - Felicia Bell, Canisha Tisby, William Wilson; Abstained - Jerry Bowman.
"This means that we're going to litigate at every possible measure," Michael E. Carter, Shreveport Police Officers Association president, said after the vote. "Today was a joke."
Later, City Councilman Grayson Boucher issued a statement about his displeasure with the outcome.
“First, I want to thank each and every employee and retiree as well as their families. Your service, sacrifice and dedication to the citizens of this city have not gone unnoticed by this elected official," Boucher said. “The vote by the Healthcare Trust Board is both disappointing and troubling. After weeks of questions about the process and much study and investigation, by myself and others, I am convinced there were major issues with the RFP process or lack there of. The largest healthcare provider in this area was not allowed to provide a true bid for services, thus skewing the final bid amounts. This was not fair for anyone, especially those employed by the city and the taxpayers."
He continued: “As a councilman, I plan to propose we stay on the same plan that have been on in 2022 for the next calendar year. This is the only fair thing to do at this point. The next administration and council must work hard next year to provide adequate and responsible healthcare choices for 2024. Our employees, retirees and citizens deserve that.”