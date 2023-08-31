SHREVEPORT, La. - Booker T. Washington High School unveiled its new two-point-five-million-dollar football field today
crews installed the finishing touches of the artificial turf today, and the school celebrated this afternoon with a pep rally and ribbon cutting ceremony.
The cheer squad, band and football team were out in full force, showing their pride for their school. administrators, staff, school board members and alumni were also on hand for the festivities, complete with a dee-jay and the lions mascot.
This is the lion's den, and today, the lions were roaring with excitement.