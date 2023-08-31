SHREVEPORT, La. - Booker T. Washington High School has a well-respected band program, and Director Emmanuel Hudson wants to give his musicians every opportunity to showcase their talents.
Hudson is a product of Caddo Parish. He got the job at BTW High School in 2009, and he’s been the maestro of the band there ever since. In his time, he’s seen the program grow from just nine students in a band camp, to averaging around 80 musicians each year. The roster took a hit with COVID, but Hudson has seen lots of new beginners this year. “Student involvement in the arts has increased drastically across Caddo Parish,” he said.
In the years Hudson has been with the school, the concert band has garnered seven “Superior” ratings and one sweepstakes win; the marching band has 16 Grand Championships under its belt; and the drum line has five grand championships or superior awards. Hudson himself was also a quarterfinalist for a Grammy last year, for Music Educator.
Along with football games, the band has been invited to play a Dallas Mavericks Halftime Show and perform at the National Black Rodeo Finals in Bossier City. Travel is costly for the program, but Hudson didn’t want to turn down opportunities just because of finances.
The school budget and student participation fees pay for uniforms, and some equipment, but many travel opportunities must be funded separately — and this year, BTW had a $3,600 gap in funding. Hudson sent out emails to a few sponsors, and after a Facebook post from a friend went viral, donations started coming in — a tremendous help to the young musicians.
“More than music, we’re providing avenues for life after high school. Students are getting full band scholarships, attending college for free, not paying for anything, all because they learned how to play an instrument,” explained Hudson. “Also, the discipline and things that you teach in band, that carries over into their adult life. I know it carried over to mine. My high school director, my college director, made me a better man, better person, better citizen.”
Those interested in donating to the BTW band program can leave a check at the front office or mail it (payable to Booker T. Washington Department of Bands) to the address below:
Booker T. Washington Department of Bands
Attn: Mr. Emmanuel Hudson
2104 Milam St.
Shreveport, LA 71103