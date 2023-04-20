SHREVEPORT, La.-A decline in the bee population is causing concern for researchers and beekeepers around the world. A honey farm in Bossier is experiencing the decline and it's affecting their work.
"Honeybees are one of the few insects that produce a food that we can eat," said William Hummer, owner of Hummer & Son Honey Farm in Bossier, La.
In 1986, Hummer started the honey farm as a 4-H project in the 5th grade.
Since then, his operation has grown. However, Williams has noticed a decline in his bee population in. recent years.
"CCD, Colony Collapse Disorder, and it's really been affecting us every year. More and more of our bees means that we have to make up more and more of our bees. So, it's a harder process to keep a good number," Williams said.
This year Hummer & Son had to make up for the loss of nearly one-third of their operation.
Williams says there are several factors working against the bees.
"It's a lot of factors. We've become such a global economy, that we're getting pests from all over the world. Honeybees are not native to the United States, nor are the pests. Right now, we're fighting the Varroa mite, which is an external parasite that lives in the brood of the bees and that is the major problem that we're faced with," said Williams.
There's also another factor that beekeepers have no control over: the weather.
"When it's cool, the plants aren't producing as much nectar as the bees need, so it makes it tough for us to really grow them fast.
Williams says weather plays a part not only in plant production, but in the bee's ability to fly.
The United Nation's Food and Agricultural Organization says pollinators like bees are responsible for about a third of the world's crop production, meaning the practice of beekeeping is becoming vital to the health of our environment.
The decline of bees is a global issue that scientists are racing to get ahead of. In fact, at the beginning of 2022, a vaccine was approved in the U.S. to treat a bacteria that weakens bee colonies by attacking larvae.