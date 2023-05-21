SHREVEPORT, La. - Bikers in Bossier and Minden hit the road this afternoon taking part in the annual fundraising ride called "Run For the Wall".
The bikers made a stop at the Quick-Trip gas station in Bossier as they made their journey to Arlington National Cemetery.
Run For the Wall is the largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run of its kind, starting in Ontario, Canada, hitting several cities, and ending in Arlington, Virginia.
The ride is meant to pay respects to the thousands of service men and women who never made it home and those whose names are engraved on the wall of the Armed Forces memorial.