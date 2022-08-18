Benton, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy including what he says is animal feces. Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for 3 years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus. When he received the second bus, number 173, he and his Para, Mildred Riggins found what appeared to be vomit, animal feces, animal tracks, and a very dirty bus. Campbell also said the speedometer on the bus was not working.
“On some of the seats it looked like some mold, looked like feces on the floor, there's actually some tracks in there, looks like some coon tracks that sort of stuff, that was just basically a filthy, filthy bus,” Campbell said.
Campbell says he doesn’t drive the special needs school bus for the money. The district pays him about $24 per hour. He says he does it because he has a special needs son who is now grown, and he wants to give back to other special needs kids in the district.
He and Riggins spent their afternoon cleaning the bus. Riggins job as a para is to look after and make sure the special needs kids are safe on their way to and from school. They do not get paid for maintaining and cleaning the bus. Riggins believes she cleaned up a pile of vomit. She was visibly upset when we talked with her.
“I was in tears because I asked Mr. Jim, ‘Am I going to put the kids on a bus like this?’ I was concerned about COVID and it was just filthy. I'd never seen a bus like this before,” Riggins said.
KTBS-3 News did reach out to Bossier Schools for reaction. Their spokeswoman told us she would look into the situation and have a reaction from the district for us by tomorrow. KTBS will update this story as we get new information.