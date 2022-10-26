Bossier Chamber of Commerce turns 75 this month

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is celebrating it's 75th birthday this month. A 40's themed event is being held Thursday, Oct. 27 to celebrate. There will be light refreshments provided by Shane’s Seafood & BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Dance the evening away with music by Everett Street Jazz Band. The party will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bossier High School Girls Gym.
Since 1947, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce has proudly served as an integral part of what makes the community a great place to live, work and play. Through the years, the Chamber has helped lobby to build roads, the rail system, interstate system and the Bossier Post Office.
They work with businesses to promote pro-business legislation and make sure that regulations aren't too hard on businesses. Its mission is to also connect businesses to each other and educate them about what is changing in their field.
The Bossier Chamber has been working to build Bossier for the last 75 years and plans to continue that work for the next 75 through livability and community development.