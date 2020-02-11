BOSSIER CITY, La. - Around this time of year, different healthcare facilities can receive an exciting visit from the Krewe of Centaur.
The Krewe of Centaur visited with residents living at The Blake at Bossier City on Tuesday afternoon. Krewe members smiled and mingled with the residents while placing Mardi Gras beads around their necks.
Their royalty visit to various facilities is a community service event the krewe does each year before getting ready for their big parade. Before their visitation ended, the krewe wished all the residents a happy Mardi Gras.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
Coverage of the Krewe of Centaur parade will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices on Saturday, Feb. 15. Parade coverage is brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport. An abbreviated, one-hour special of the parade coverage will air from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on KPXJ CW 21.
LET’S SEE YOUR PHOTOS & VIDEO
If you'll be at the parade, we want to see your photos. Just email them to pics@ktbs.com or use #KTBSMardiGras on social media.