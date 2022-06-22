BOSSIER CITY, La. - The controversy over redistricting isn't over in Bossier City.
There are two proposed plans for new district maps: A five-district map with two at-large seats that align with current district council makeup or a seven-district map with no at-large seats that could perhaps create two majority minority districts. The council currently only has one majority minority district.
Lee Jeter Sr., president of the Bossier City NAACP, presented questions at Tuesday's City Council meeting about the proposed maps.
"We want the public to feel confident in this council that they have the interest of the public at heart regardless of the seat. We don't care about their territory that they currently represent. What we care about is that the people have representation in city government," Jeter said.
The topic was tabled at Tuesday's council meeting. And another hearing date was set for Thursday.
However, Wednesday morning, the city published a notice saying the public hearing has been reset for 3 p.m. July 5 during the next regular council meeting.
This will give the public another opportunity for input regarding the reapportionment of Bossier City Council election districts with proposed map 2 or to submit alternative proposals.
That map, as well as a map of current district lines, will be on display for public review in the municipal lobby complex from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the reapportionment ordinance is adopted.
Written comments will be received at the city clerk's office until noon on July 5.