SHREVEPORT, La. - Bossier City is booming, and so is the Bossier City Farmer's Market! KTBS 3 spoke with organizers about opening day on April 1st, and what people can expect all season.
The Bossier City Farmers Market is open from 9am-1pm each Saturday, April-Nov. (no breaks). This family-friendly event is free, open to the public and future Markets will feature live music weekly, as well as children’s activities including face-painting, games, and we are leashed Pet Friendly.
The Market has space for up to 200 vendors, with more than 100 already signed up. That number includes numerous farmers/produce vendors, food trucks with varying cuisines, unique handmade good/crafts, local honey, pickles, salsa, handmade soap and candles, jams, jellies, handmade clothing, baked goods, and much more!
Local artists are also setting up shop at the Market, with handmade soap, paintings, stained glass, jewelry, woodworking, leather and multimedia creations. We encourage all types of art and handmade goods at the Bossier City Farmers Market. Many small businesses in the community have made their start at the Bossier City Farmer’s Market, and its the best way to support your local community.
Contact: BossierCityFarmersMarket@gmail.com, www.BossierCityFarmersMarket.com