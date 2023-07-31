BOSSIER CITY, La. - A "Welcome to Bossier" Gateway concept featuring a B-52 bomber wing has been selected by a committee of community leaders as the top proposal from among six submissions from a group of local architects.
Submitters were tasked with creating a gateway that best reflects the values of Bossier residents, extends the welcome mat to visitors the and displays the value of Barksdale Air Force Base to the area.
Clarence Babineaux with SGB Architects designed the top choice closely followed by Mark Prevot of Mark Prevot Design Services at second place, and Mike McSwain of McSwain Architects taking third.
Also submitting proposals and receiving votes were Kevin Bryan, Kevin Bryan Architect; Chris Merckle, Somdal Associates; and Jeff Spikes, iArchitecture.
Members of the gateway committee agreed with community voters who had selected the same top three during an online voting campaign. Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director Lynn Bryan said more than 1,400 votes were received during the one-week campaign.
"The winning concept by SGB Architects will attract attention from all who see it, and serve to emphasize the pride the Bossier Parish community takes in being the home to Barksdale Air Force Base," Bryan said.
Proposed location of the gateway is on Interstate 20 near the I-220 ramp at the now-closed site of the rest area.
"By its sheer size with a 199 foot flagpole topped with a 30-by-50 foot flag and a pair of restored, authentic B52 wings, the gateway will make a great first impression as we show our patriotism," she added.
Bryan said the committee is in the early phases of the project with much work to accomplish, including determining the overall estimated cost, identifying funding, necessary permits, and expanded drawings to determine the feasibility of constructing the winning concept.
"Because we are still determining the feasibility of this design, there may be adjustments to the concept as we move forward with this process," she said. "Additional information will be released as we progress with the planning and design of this project."
"Keep Bossier Beautiful would like to extend a special thanks to all the architects and community leaders that are making this project possible. KBB is honored to be a part of this process as we work together to continue the mission of beautifying Bossier," Bryan said.