BOSSIER CITY, La- Free art supplies and books are now available 24/7 in this colorful miniature house. It began as an employee's idea, who loved the Little Free Library movement.
“Since we were going to build an art house, we might as well go ahead and build a library,” said Executive Director of the Bossier Arts Council Robin Jones.
Downstairs it is a Little Free Library, joining over 100,000 others around the world. But what's upstairs makes it unique. It is called the Little Free Arthouse. The community is keeping it going with donations.
“When someone’s child comes and takes art supplies, that inspires them to come back,” said Jones. “90% of the people who have taken things from The Arts Council have then came back and brought more donations.”
But none of that would be happening if it were not for a donation from Jones’s neighbor, Rick Murov. The owner of Mattress Plus did not know what the money would go to but when he saw it…
“I couldn't believe it. I thought what a wonderful, great idea,” said Murov. “I love it when someone takes something like that and has the initiative and turn it into something bigger.”
He said it is important to support the arts.
“Music and art is the culture of society, that makes the world go around,” said Murov.
As for the art house, Jones said: “we're just going to keep on supplying the kids and making sure they have an outlet for their art.”
Jones said her son made the rendering for the house. The Airline High School wood team put it together, and it was painted by The Bossier Arts Council.
If you are interested in donating or receiving supplies, the art house is open 24/7 at 630 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111.
