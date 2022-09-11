BOSSIER CITY, La. - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City hosted annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:00 a.m. The event took place at at Liberty Garden at Bossier City Municipal Complex located at 620 Benton Road.
The community gathered to remember those who lost their life in the attacks on the United States 21 years ago. Those in attendance heard a presentation from Major Bryan C. Sprankle (Ret.) United States Marine Corps, who is also a Corporal with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.
The student essay winner from Bossier Elementary School also presented, “What is a Hero?”