Bossier City 911 Remembrance Ceremony Major Bryan C Sprankle.jpg

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City hosted annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:00 a.m. The event took place at at Liberty Garden at Bossier City Municipal Complex located at 620 Benton Road.

Bossier City 911 Remembrance Ceremony Student Essay Winner.jpg

The community gathered to remember those who lost their life in the attacks on the United States 21 years ago. Those in attendance heard a presentation from Major Bryan C. Sprankle (Ret.) United States Marine Corps, who is also a Corporal with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

Bossier City 911 Remembrance Ceremony .jpg

The student essay winner from Bossier Elementary School also presented, “What is a Hero?” 

Bossier City 911 Remembrance Ceremony Fire Department.jpg
