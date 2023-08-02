BOSSIER CITY, La. - The LSU Tigers recently won their seventh National Championship when they defeated Florida to win the Men's College World Series. Behind the plate for the Tigers’ historic run was 2019 Airline High School graduate Hayden Travinski.
In April, Travinksi hit a three run home run in the 9th inning to lead a thrilling comeback win while wearing his now famous sunglasses.
This led his dad Jason to sketch on a sticky note what we now know as the Hayden Travinski logo that has been printed on countless shirts and hats.
Hayden uses the sales of merchandise to give back to the community for charities such as the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Mayor Tommy Chandler declared August 1 as “Hayden Travinski Day” noting that the local star athlete has represented Bossier City with distinction. Travinski has received many honors including being named as the 2023 Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year and will be honored with the award at the 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 16.
Mayor Tommy Chandler said “Hayden, keep wearing those sunglasses because your future is bright and Bossier City is proud to have you call this community your home.”