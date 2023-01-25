BOSSIER CITY, La. - During a Bossier City Council meeting on Tuesday, members of the community voiced their concerns over budget cuts to SporTran, the transit system servicing riders in Bossier City and Shreveport.
The budget cuts were revealed to SporTran in a series of meetings leading up to the top of 2023.
The transit system was informed Bossier City was slashing its funding nearly in half, from $900,000 to $500,000, forcing schedule changes eliminating mid-day, night and weekend travel for Bossier routes set to begin Feb. 5.
However, the decision to cut the budget was not officially decided, according to a statement made by Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler during Tuesday's meeting.
"I wasn't here last meeting because I wasn't feeling well, but I watched the meeting and heard a council member say that there were budget concerns. I immediately went to our finance director and asked if there was something we need to be worried about. The city finances are in good shape," said the mayor as he held up what appeared to be the city's financial documents.
This announcement led to confusion for council members, citizens and SporTran CEO Dinero Washington, who says he left the meeting with more questions that answers, according to a statement.
"I'm just confused at this point in time because, as a system, we have done everything you have asked us to do," Washington said in response to the mayor's announcement.
Washington told KTBS the following day that his team has reached out to the council for a meeting to clear up confusion.
He says SporTran is waiting for more clarity before continuing with the previous route changes that were made based on prior understanding.
Washington says riders will be notified of any new changes as SporTran continues to sort out the budget with Bossier City.