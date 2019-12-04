BOSSIER CITY, La. - Here's a canine tale to warm your heart. Last week we told you about a dog on the loose near I-20 by Louisiana Downs. Now that dog has a new family - the deputy who rescued him.
Bossier Parish Deputy Dusty Crenshaw's wife surprised her husband by adopting the dog at the Bossier Animal Control off Shed Road on Tuesday.
The Crenshaws have another dog, so there will be plenty of playing for them this holiday season.