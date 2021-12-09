BOSSIER CITY, La- There's an open air event with plenty of room for social distancing, happening this Saturday!
The Bossier Holiday Night Market is a family friendly event happening December 11, 2021 from 3:00-9:00p.m. It's a free event with free parking and free live music. There will be holiday lights, decorations, food, and of course, there will be plenty of shopping! The Bossier Holiday Night Market is the perfect date night activity, and perfect for the whole family!
At 9:00p.m. there will be a fireworks show sponsored by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
For more information on the Bossier Holiday Night Market, please visit their website at bossiernightmarket.com