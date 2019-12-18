BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey and his administration made surprise visits to three schools to announce the 2020-21 District Teachers of the Year who will go on to the regional competition to represent the district.
Molly McAdoo has been a third grade math and science teacher at Platt Elementary for six years.
“The best part of my job is by far my students,” McAdoo said. “I love to see them learn and spend my days with them. They are truly a joy to be around and I would not trade them for the world.”
Bossier Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year Mallory Cooper has been a sixth grade science educator at Haughton Middle School for eight years and cannot imagine teaching anything else.
“It’s a job I love and it’s easy to do a job you love,” Cooper said. “My hope is to show my students that even if they don’t master a concept right away, they can work hard and grow over time and that’s just as valuable as getting the answer right on the first try.”
Robert Batchelor heads up the Virtual Learning Academy at Bossier High School. Touting a 100-percent graduation rate in the virtual program, Batchelor’s success played a big role overall in Bossier High recently moving up to a ‘B’ letter grade.
Excited to be chosen as Bossier Parish High School Teacher of the Year, Batchelor called it “an honor” and is now focused on helping Bossier High receive an ‘A’ next year.
“We owe these educators so much gratitude for what they do everyday in the classroom,” Downey said. “It is their passion, their ministry, their calling and they are second to none. Bossier Parish could not pick better representatives to move on to the regional competition and, ultimately, the state level.”
ELEMENTARY
District winners are in bold
- Apollo Elementary - Principal Melanie Watts; Teacher Courtney Porter
- Bellaire Elementary - Principal Alyshia Coulson; Teacher Victoria Fletcher
- Benton Elementary - Principal Kim Hawkins; Teacher Jennifer Driskill
- Bossier Elementary - Principal Norcha Lacy; Teacher Madisyn Heinold
- Central Park Elementary - Principal Vicki Younger; Teacher Kyanna Williams-Cosby
- Curtis Elementary - Principal Terri Ann Bird; Teacher Kelly Ford
- Elm Grove Elementary - Principal Kim Meeder; Teacher Kim Barnhill
- Haughton Elementary - Principal Andrea Spinney; Teacher Kristi Beaty
- Kerr Elementary - Principal Janet Doughty; Teacher LeeAnn Atwood
- Kingston Elementary - Principal Christy Williams; Teacher Marilynn Singleton
- Legacy Elementary - Principal Kimmie Smith; Teacher Monica Morgan
- W.T. Lewis Elementary - Principal Lisa Burns; Teacher Kristina Glass
- Meadowview Elementary - Principal Janice Williams; Teacher LaTokey McHenry
- Plantation Park Elementary - Principal Tonya Hilburn; Teacher Tartarla Davis
- *Platt Elementary - Principal Cathy Turner; Teacher Molly McAdoo*
- Princeton Elementary - Principal Stacy Crawford; Teacher Courtney Gaspard
- T.L. Rodes Elementary - Principal Lisle Meador; Teacher Jennifer SanAngelo
- Stockwell Place Elementary - Principal Brooke Nolte; Teacher Tosha Neill
- Sun City Elementary - Principal Kimberly Tuminello; Teacher Susan Christner
- Waller Elementary - Principal Mitch Maxwell; Teacher Jordan Dieck
MIDDLE SCHOOL
District winners are in bold
- Benton Middle - Principal Kyle Machen; Teacher Arden Madden
- Cope Middle - Principal Judy Grooms; Teacher Melissa Bullard
- Elm Grove Middle - Principal Jennifer Armond; Teacher Ryan Downhour
- Greenacres Middle - Principal Arthur James; Teacher Cheryl Corkran
- *Haughton Middle - Principal Richard Warren; Teacher Mallory Cooper*
- Rusheon Middle - Principal Reginald Williams; Teacher Kevin Smith
HIGH SCHOOL
District winners are in bold
- Airline High - Principal Justin James; Teacher Billy Neill
- Benton High - Principal Teri Howe; Teacher Anthony Snow
- *Bossier High - Principal David Thrash; Teacher Robert Batchelor*
- Haughton High - Principal David Haynie; Teacher Kelli Shaw
- Parkway High - Principal Waylon Bates; Teacher Amy Hoechten
- Plain Dealing High - Principal Sandrina Isebaert; Teacher Alice Dosser
UNIQUE SCHOOLS AND PROGRAMS
- BPS Technology & Innovative - Principal Jayda Spillers; Teacher Amanda Sedberry
- Butler Educational Complex - Principal Lorenza Baker; Teacher Chris Schneider