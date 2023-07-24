NEW ORLEANS, La.- A Bossier Parish teacher and DeSoto Parish principal have been awarded one of the top honors when it comes to education.
Cory Joy Craig was announced as the Louisiana Middle School Teacher of the Year and Barry Carter was named the Middle School Principal of the Year at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educators Excellence Awards Gala where hundreds gathered Saturday night in New Orleans.
Craig is the band director at Benton Intermediate School in Bossier. Carter is principal of North DeSoto Middle School.
Craig credits her own seventh grade band director for instilling her passion for music, offering encouragement and giving Craig an outlet to be successful after emerging from life in foster care. “He pushed us and encouraged us no matter what we were going through at the moment; that there was a future, that we had something to look forward to, that we were working hard toward a common goal. And that radically changed my life from focusing on being a victim to focusing towards being a victor in everything that I get to do and that helps shape everything I choose to do and plan to do in the classroom and out,” Craig said.
Three other Bossier Parish educators were also celebrated at the gala. New Teachers of the Year state finalists Camille Cole, who teaches at Platt Elementary, and Brad Winstead, a first year educator at Airline High School, were honored, as well as Elm Grove Middle School Principal Michael Pedrotty, who was a state semifinalist for Principal of the Year.
Louisiana Teacher of the Year
Kylie Altier is the overall Louisiana Teacher of the Year. Altier teaches first grade at Buchanan Elementary in East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools. She has won over $13,000 in grants to enrich the educational experiences of students and the whole school community. Altier brought life to a garden focused on agriculture, created a mobile kitchen where students cook fresh vegetables they harvest, and designed a curriculum employing virtual reality headsets to boost experiential learning.
Louisiana Principal of the Year
Tia Mechelle Trahan is the overall Louisiana Principal of the Year. Trahan leads Lafayette Middle in the Lafayette Parish School System. A National Board Certified Teacher, she was the Lafayette Parish School System Teacher of the Year in 2007. Trahan was part of the first cohort of Louisiana leaders to complete the National Institute for School Leaders.