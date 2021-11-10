BOSSIER CITY, La- Bossier Parish Community College hosted a Maroon-out game on Wednesday night to honor Decari Markray, a basketball player who died in a car accident in October.
The accident occurred in Bossier on Airline Highway. At the game against Baton Rouge Community College, the school passed out maroon shirts to people who came to the game.
Markray's family was honored at the game with a plaque and a jersey. BPCC Head Coach J.A. Anglin says that Decari was an integral part of the team and it is still difficult to have to play without him.
For the rest of the season, Anglin says, the team is going to work just as hard as Decari did every day.