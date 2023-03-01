Bossier Parish Community College

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is trying to spread the word that there has never been a better time to get a job in technology. 

This afternoon, the college hosted more than 100 people who signed up for an event called "Coding a Career."

Attendees included high school students and potential career changers.

One panelist included a local tech entrepreneur who gave guidance about breaking into the business and emphasized that you no longer have to leave the ArkLaTex to find good jobs in the fast-growing field of technology. 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments