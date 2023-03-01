BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is trying to spread the word that there has never been a better time to get a job in technology.
This afternoon, the college hosted more than 100 people who signed up for an event called "Coding a Career."
Attendees included high school students and potential career changers.
One panelist included a local tech entrepreneur who gave guidance about breaking into the business and emphasized that you no longer have to leave the ArkLaTex to find good jobs in the fast-growing field of technology.