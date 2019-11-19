BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m., the Bossier Parish School Board met at the Bossier Instructional Center for town hall meeting.
Tuesday evening's town hall meeting examined problems and solutions in the areas of transportation, child nutrition and planning/construction.
Throughout the hour and half meeting, the community learned about the inner workings of K-12 public education and day-to-day challenges of each department.
Once each challenge was presented by the directors of each department, they talked about the many opportunities that are available to help limit the challenges.
While attendees of the town hall meeting listened to all presentations, they were encouraged by Bossier Schools's Public Relations Liaison Sonja Bailes to submit their questions on slido.com/BPSBTownHall.
Submitting their questions on this website provided a convenient 'question and answer' session for all directors of department who presented information on all three departments.