BOSSIER CITY, La. - As the school year winds down, Bossier schools will present a districtwide showcase of student talent and culmination of learning like no other.
The 4th Annual i3 Art Expo runs through Saturday at the Bossier Civic Center.
The free explosion of creativity embraces Inspiration, Imagination and Innovation, which is what i3 is all about.
Presented in partnership with the City of Bossier City, there will be galleries featuring visual art, literary works, filmmaking and the performing arts, as well as a heavy dose of STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math.
There will also be live performances, theater and music competitions, an iCANstruction team build, the wildly popular Mic Drop lip sync battle, sumo-style Bot Wars, drone demonstrations, hands-on STEAM activities, a book fair, i3 mascot appearances and more. A complete listing of daily events can be found here: 2023 i3 Art Expo
Schedule of Events:
https://bpsbphotos.smugmug.com/I3-ART-EXPO/2023-i3-ART-EXPO/2023-Schedule-of-Events/i-dvtGCWc/A
When: Friday from 10.a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.