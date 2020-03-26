BOSSIER CITY, La - Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department spoke to KTBS-3 on Thursday with the intent of dispelling rumors and myths about the stay-at-home mandate issued by Governor John Bel Edwards.
They say many have formed their own interpretation of the law and the rumor mill has caused some confusion. Sheriff Julian Whittington released a video making a public statement to explain the spirit of the law. The Sheriff said the highways are still open and no borders have been closed. He said Louisiana is open for business.
"When Governor Edwards issued a stay-at-home on March 22nd to help slow the spread of the virus, he directed that all Louisiana residents shelter at homes and limit their movements outside of their homes beyond their essential needs. The order allowed essential businesses to remain operational," Whittington said.
The Sheriff says that martial law has not been declared. Whittington said no deputy will stop anyone for being outdoors unless a crime has been committed. They told KTBS-3 that there is no problem with anyone spending time outdoors. But they want people to maintain social distancing in the process.
Orlando Washington says he and friends decided to skateboard because they understand the intent of the law.
"You got to get outside. You got to get some air. You got to breath. I mean if you stay isolated, quarantined, and confined - it would be claustrophobia," Washington said.