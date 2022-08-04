PLAIN DEALING, La. - While the rest of the nation suffers a staffing shortage Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has so many recruits it's doing something never done before -- holding two academies at the same time.
Normally, the sheriff's office holds two classes a year; one in the fall and one in spring.
The sheriff's office will be holding the academy at its training facility in Plain Dealing. These classes are overlapping for three-and-a-half weeks.
School resource officers were used this summer while school was not in session to work in the corrections facilities to give the deputies a chance to complete academy training.
These classes also serve surrounding agencies. This comes at a time law enforcement across the nation is facing staffing shortages.
"We have some vacancies as all agencies have vacancies and we are actively recruiting people and actively asking people to join us if they're interested in this," said human resources director Lt. Neil Johnston.
"So, we have some vacancies we're gonna hire good people. We don't have as many vacancies as some agencies do. But we're actively searching for people," Johnston said.
The sheriff's office only plans to hold dual classes only once because of the resources it requires.
For information on jobs with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, call the human resources department.