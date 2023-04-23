BOSSIER CITY, La. - Outstanding accomplishments by Bossier Parish student athletes were recognized Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury presented resolutions of congratulations to state champions in wrestling and basketball.
Kristopher Mesloh of Parkway was presented a plaque for winning the 2023 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division II state wrestling championship in the 220-pound weight class. His coach, Michael Concilio, said Mesloh's accomplishments make him an icon of Parkway.
"He does it the right way. He's a good student and an exceptional leader for our program," Concilio said. "This will be one of the pinnacle accomplishments of my career."
Also recognized were members of the Parkway High School girls' basketball team, winners of the 2023 LHSAA Class 5A state championship. Parkway, led by the nation's top prospect and LSU signee Mikaylah Williams, brought home its first girls' state basketball championship after finishing as state runners-up last year. Head coach Gloria Williams told jury members this team was more than just a great basketball squad.
"This team has been tremendous on and off campus. We have one of the highest sports GPAs and that is a testament to our players and parents," Williams said.
"We have five seniors and they're all going to college, four to play at the next level."
Wednesday's presentations were the second this month to honor a parish high school's accomplishments during the 2022-23 season.
At the previous jury meeting, resolutions of congratulations were presented to the LHSAA Division II Non-Select state championship Bossier High School boys' basketball team and to Bossier High's state runner-up soccer team.