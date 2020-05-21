BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish schools' last official day of the 2019-2020 academic year was Thursday.
COVID-19 derailed any semblance of a traditional end of the school year.
However, in partnership with Citizens National Bank, a special ceremony was held in front of the bank on East Texas Street. The presentation honored and recognized the district's Student of the Year winners:
Shelby Ledet, Bossier Parish Elementary
Zachary Cryer, Bossier Parish Middle School
Shannon Mathers, Bossier Parish High School