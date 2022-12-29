Bossier residents encouraged to take advantage of recycling center for post-holiday clean-up

BOSSIER CITY, La.-Christmas is over and the new year is approaching meaning some people are looking to get rid of clutter.
Recycling is a great habit to start as the new year begins and it’s a simple and free process for residents in Bossier City.
The Bossier City recycling center is located 3102 Old Shed Road. It's the perfect place to take those boxes, wrapping paper or even Christmas trees that have piled up over the last few days.
White items like washing machines and refrigerators.
Lynn Bryan, the executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful, is encouraging everyone to take advantage of this asset to the community.
The seasonal disposal service lasts until January 2nd, 2023.
“Consider recycling in 2023. It is an opportunity for us to make an investment in our future it gives us a chance to make choices that benefit many others. Most of my New Year’s resolutions are about me, but recycling is about benefiting others, so we would like to encourage others to consider recycling in 2023," said Bryan.
The center will take real and fake Christmas trees.
They are open Monday through Friday with a half day on Saturday.