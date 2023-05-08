BOSSIER CITY, La. - Even though Bossier Schools has wrapped up its 4th Annual i3 Art Expo, the event continues to shine the spotlight on district students and its community partners who are helping fight hunger.
During the three-day event that ended Saturday, the iCANstruction competition challenged school teams to build structures made from canned goods. It was a feat in math, engineering and artistic expression, but also promoted civic engagement.
Thanks to the generosity of Brookshire’s, the grocery store chain donated 2,700 canned goods for the competition. Schools were also encouraged to collect additional canned goods to build bigger structures, which resulted in another 7,000 food items.
At a news conference today, Bossier Schools and Brookshire’s donated approximately 10,000 canned goods to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Operation Blessing food pantry for distribution among senior citizens and those in need within the community. As Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington pointed out, fewer food donations are made during the summer months, though the need is still great, making this outreach effort a huge help.