Bossier Schools host supply drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Schools is starting a new semester and they need your help. They are hosting a school supply drive January 12 and January 13. It's happening at Dilla's Quesadillas at 2035 Airline Drive in Bossier City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requested Supplies :

  • dry erase markers
  • expo white board cleaner
  • #2 pencils
  • mechanical pencils
  • blue and black pens
  • highlighters
  • large pink erasers
  • 3-ring binders
  • pocket folders (with tabs)
  • multiple subject notebooks
  • composition notebooks
  • loose leaf paper
  • index cards
  • kleenex
  • paper towels
  • clorox wipes
  • colored pencils
  • colored markers
  • watercolor paints
  • headphones and ear buds
