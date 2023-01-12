Bossier Schools host supply drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Schools is starting a new semester and they need your help. They are hosting a school supply drive January 12 and January 13. It's happening at Dilla's Quesadillas at 2035 Airline Drive in Bossier City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Requested Supplies :
- dry erase markers
- expo white board cleaner
- #2 pencils
- mechanical pencils
- blue and black pens
- highlighters
- large pink erasers
- 3-ring binders
- pocket folders (with tabs)
- multiple subject notebooks
- composition notebooks
- loose leaf paper
- index cards
- kleenex
- paper towels
- clorox wipes
- colored pencils
- colored markers
- watercolor paints
- headphones and ear buds