BOSSIER CITY, La- Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey has announced starting Monday, March 16, any child who is 18 years of age or younger will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 14 feeding sites throughout the parish. Staff will be available during these times at the front of each school site to provide bagged meals to go.
Parents can simply drive through for pick-up or children can walk to the feeding site; however, children must be present to receive the meals. They do not have to be a student at the school to receive breakfast or lunch.
“A large number of children in Bossier Parish depend on our schools for breakfast and lunch. In many cases, they are the only meals they get each day,” Downey said. “It gives us all peace of mind knowing Bossier Schools is stepping in to fill any void left by the month-long closure so that no child will go hungry.”
The following sites will serve breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 16-Thursday, April 9:
● Benton Elementary
● Bossier Elementary
● Bossier High School
● Central Park Elementary
● Elm Grove Elementary
● Elm Grove Middle
● Haughton Elementary
● R.V. Kerr Elementary
● Meadowview Elementary
● Plain Dealing High School
● Plantation Park Elementary
● T.O. Rusheon Middle
● T. L. Rodes Elementary
● Waller Elementary