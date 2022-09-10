TEXARKANA, Texas – The Bowie County Republicans held a Grand Opening for their new party headquarters on Saturday at 3702 Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas on Saturday.
Festivities kicked off at 11 a.m. with food, music, door prizes, merchandise for sale and not to mention several Bowie County public servants including Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman and Judge Nathaniel Moran who is running for the First Congressional District in the U.S. Congress.
Justice Charles VanCleef, who is running for the Sixth District Court of Appeals, was planning on attending later in the day but was delayed because he was proud to become a grandfather today, said Gary Singleton, Bowie County Republican chair.
Judge Moran is running his campaign based on 'Faith, freedom and family' which he believes matches that of East Texas values.
"The conservative viewpoint in governance is to push decision-making down as close as possible to the family," said Moran, "We need families making decisions for their kids rather than Washington D.C. telling us what to do."
Moran encouraged local families in East Texas to get involved in the community and its government, "Limited government, limited regulations, limited taxation, because the more we get big government out of our lives, the more freedom we will have," said Moran.
"Serving God and serving others, according to Moran, offers more opportunities for people and that is what this country is about, having opportunities," said Moran.
Bowie County Republican Party Vice-Chairman Jason Carter said every Saturday, up until Election Day in November, their headquarters will have an elected official available for a meet-and-greet for locals to have a conversation and to ask questions.
Carter said Friday night, Sept. 30, the Republican Headquarters will be hosting a watch party for the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. Their parking lot will be closed off and there will be a large movie screen for watching and free food and fellowship.
Carter encouraged people of Bowie Co.to stay informed.
As motorists drove by the new Republican headquarters, cars were honking as the crowd smiled and waved back. The mood at the Grand Opening appeared uplifted, and conversations sounded hopeful for the upcoming November 8 election.
Patty Terrell, Director of Communications for the party, said anyone wanting more information can visit their Facebook page, 'Bowie County Republican Party.'