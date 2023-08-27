TEXARKANA, Texas – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam alert on Thursday after a citizen called to advise of a person calling them to say they had won $250 million and a new Mercedes in the Mega Millions.
The caller wanted the victim to buy prepaid money cards to cover shipping.
Sadly, this is a common phone scam. Once the victim gives the numbers off the prepaid card to the caller, the money is gone and cannot be recovered.
As a reminder, you cannot win a contest you never entered, if it sounds too good to be true, it is.