Braille and Brew is coming to Shreveport early June

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Association for the Blind is excited to announce its inaugural 2023 fundraiser, Braille & Brew. This guided immersive experience will take place on June 8, 2023, at The Seventh Tap in Shreveport at 6 p.m. Participants will wear blindfolds while sipping creative craft beers and tasting aromatic and texturally complex foods. Click here to purchase tickets.
Funds raised at Braille & Brew will support the mission to improve the quality of life for people who are blind through training, services, and employment. The organization provides services to visually impaired people throughout life. L.A.B.’s goal is for every person it helps to live a full and independent life.