SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Association for the Blind will hold its inaugural 2023 fundraiser, Braille & Brew, next month.
This guided immersive experience will take place at 6 p.m. June 8 at The Seventh Tap in Shreveport. Participants will wear blindfolds while sipping creative craft beers and tasting complex foods. Click here to purchase tickets.
Funds raised at Braille & Brew will support the mission to improve the quality of life for people who are blind through training, services and employment.
Louisiana Associuation for the Blind provides services to visually impaired people throughout life. Its goal is for every person it helps to live a full and independent life.