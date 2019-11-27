SHREVEPORT, La. - Tis' the season to be grateful, be with family and be joyous.
But for some, the holidays can take a toll, especially for military members and their families.
“Were taught to be tough and to be strong and we go to basic training and we are taught to be tough and to be resilient,” said Clint Davis, owner and founder of Clint Davis Counseling.
Davis was only 20 years old when he went to Afghanistan. At his young age he thought he could handle his first deployment.
“I thought I was a man and thought I had self-control and all these things and then I got back and the culture didn’t really know what to do with me," said Davis.
"Everybody just said thank you for your service, and I kept thinking, well, I just got back from war. You don’t really know what I did or if you should be thankful for what I’m doing or if I’m proud of myself,” Davis said.
So he decided to do something about it and took the first step: getting help. Davis was diagnosed with PTSD and says therapy and counseling changed his life.
“It saved my life," he said.
Davis realized the importance of counseling, so he got his masters and now has his own clinic. He dedicates his life to helping others.
Lanita Proctor, a therapist at Clint Davis Counseling, said the holidays can trigger a lot of emotions.
“The holidays can be a trigger for depression and sadness, particularly if they’ve lost a military family member that has been deployed overseas,” Proctor explained.
She says it’s important to keep an eye out for those red flags. Some can be, isolation, shutting down and wanting to be alone. Also, a change in appetite and coping with drugs or alcohol. And it's important to seek out help if you feel hopeless.
Poctor said the best thing to do is reach out and talk to someone.
“Connection is key. Humans are not meant to survive alone. We are meant to come together an be there for each other,” she said.
Davis partnered with the non-profit organization The Warrior Network. If you are active, guard or reserves and need to reach out for help, the organization will cover the cost of the first three sessions. For more information visit https://thewarriornetwork.org/