SHREVEPORT, LA - The holidays are quickly approaching, and Brookshire’s grocery company has already began working to help feed those in need. This is the 39th year for their Spirit of Christmas Food Drive.
The company’s goal is to feed thousands of people in about 150 communities that are close to store locations.
If you would like to help, you can donate non-perishable food items and leave them in the stores donation bin or you can purchase a grab bag at the store that will already include food items for donation. The grab bags can be found near checkout in most locations.
You can also donate money at checkout and those funds will be used to buy food as well.
KTBS spoke with Division Vice President for Brookshire’s, Scott Rothell on how their donations are going.
“We have started seeing some donations of canned food as well as monetary forms of collection too,” said Rothell. “It has been great to see the turnout of the community supporting other members in need, in our communities we serve.”
Rothell also noted that stores get to select where their donations will go to.
“Each of our stores have selected organizations to benefit from the food drive,” said Rothell. “Some of the Shreveport area organizations include the Food Bank of North West Louisiana and Kiwanis Club.
Rothell said that each store should have a sign on the collection bin that states what organization will receive their donations.
To donate to the Spirit of Christmas Food Drive you can visit any Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores until December 18th.