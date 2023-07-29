SHREVEPORT, La. - Dozens of families today came out to the 19th annual free back to school shoe giveaway.
The event was sponsored by the African American Celebration Parade Committee.
It happened at the Wal-Mart located on Pines Road.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.